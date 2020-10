ROSENHAHN - Marguerite

(nee Wiesel)

October 16, 2020 of Angola, NY. Beloved wife of the late John Rosenhahn Jr.; dear mother of Mark Rosenhahn and Debbie (Tim) Kron; grandmother of six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren; sister of Diane (Peter) Carella and Donna Wiesel; predeceased by several sisters and brothers; survived by many nieces and nephews. Funeral Services were private. Arrangements by the LATIMORE-SCHIAVONE FUNERAL HOME, INC.







Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 25, 2020.