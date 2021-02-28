John, You have my deepest sympathies - Marge was a wonderful friend and co-worker - I remember when I first started at council and whenever I had a question, Marge was always there to help me - I remember going to the casino with both of you, you getting upset because I wanted to pay - you actually left the line, so I couldn't~ HA!HA! Always the gentleman~ I will miss our breakfast gatherings at Christies on Saturday mornings~~ We all looked forward to seeing the both of you~ You have so many memories to help you through this extremely sad time, all long with your children - You both were so lucky to have had the many years you did have together and I'm happy you were with her when she did pass - I will always remember all the good times we had together~~

Marcia Koerner March 1, 2021