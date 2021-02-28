GREGORI - Margueritte P. (nee Brown) February 23, 2021, of West Seneca, passed away peacefully at home at age 75, after a lengthy illness. Beloved wife of John J. Gregori Sr.; loving mother of John J. (Christine) Gregori Jr., Bonnie (Robert) Emmens Jr. and Shannon (Paul) Swatland Jr.; cherished grandmother of Korey Emmens, Adam Gregori, Andrew Gregori, Savannah Swatland and Sydney Swatland; sister of Barbara Brown; also loved by childhood friend Philomenia Waite and Linda Slade; many long time friends including her friends from council opticians. Marge was born on June 29, 1945, to the late Herman and Lucille Brown of Niagara Falls Marge was married to John Sr. on July 2, 1962, for 58 years. Marge worked for Council Opticians of West Seneca, for 20 years before she retired. She was an avid collector of Clown and Disney figurines and enjoyed taking cruises, she loved to line dance with the Little Bit of Texas Country steppers dance club. She also loved spending time with her family and friends and spoiling her grand-kids. Donations to Hospice Buffalo, Inc., in Marge's memory are appreciated. A Celebration of Life is planned at the convenience of the family. Arrangements KAZMIERCZAK FUNERAL HOME, INC.
we are so sorry for your loss may god comfort your family in this time of sorrow
gary/diane starr
March 6, 2021
Shannon, Paul and Family,
My condolences to you all at this sad time. May all the memories you have help you through this time of sorrow.
Brenna Gawronski
March 2, 2021
Sorry for your loss Korey and family
Larry Szeliga
March 1, 2021
Sorry to hear of Margie´s passing Prayers for her Family May she RIP
Charlvene Charlie Nicoletti
March 1, 2021
John,
You have my deepest sympathies - Marge was a wonderful friend and co-worker - I remember when I first started at council and whenever I had a question, Marge was always there to help me - I remember going to the casino with both of you, you getting upset because I wanted to pay - you actually left the line, so I couldn't~ HA!HA! Always the gentleman~ I will miss our breakfast gatherings at Christies on Saturday mornings~~ We all looked forward to seeing the both of you~ You have so many memories to help you through this extremely sad time, all long with your children - You both were so lucky to have had the many years you did have together and I'm happy you were with her when she did pass - I will always remember all the good times we had together~~
Marcia Koerner
March 1, 2021
beautiful woman &great friend
leonard &judy pulinski
Friend
February 28, 2021
John - I'm very sorry to hear of Marge's passing - My deepest condolences to you and your family