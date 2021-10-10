Menu
Mari SUTLIFF
FUNERAL HOME
Lester H. Wedekindt Funeral Home, Inc.
3290 Delaware Avenue
Kenmore, NY
SUTLIFF - Mari (nee Jo)
Of Amherst, NY, September 21, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Arthur R. Sutliff Jr.; dear daughter of Fukiko (Kawanoto) and the late Hideo Jo, of Japan; sister of Ippei (Chikako) Jo; also survived by dear friends. Friends are invited to attend a Memorial Service on Wednesday, October 13th, at 10:30 AM, at the Lester H. Wedekindt, Inc., Funeral Home, 3290 Delaware Ave. Please share online condolences at www.lesterwedekindtfuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 10, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
13
Memorial service
10:30a.m.
Lester H. Wedekindt Funeral Home, Inc.
3290 Delaware Avenue, Kenmore, NY
Lester H. Wedekindt Funeral Home, Inc.
