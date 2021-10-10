SUTLIFF - Mari (nee Jo)
Of Amherst, NY, September 21, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Arthur R. Sutliff Jr.; dear daughter of Fukiko (Kawanoto) and the late Hideo Jo, of Japan; sister of Ippei (Chikako) Jo; also survived by dear friends. Friends are invited to attend a Memorial Service on Wednesday, October 13th, at 10:30 AM, at the Lester H. Wedekindt, Inc., Funeral Home, 3290 Delaware Ave. Please share online condolences at www.lesterwedekindtfuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 10, 2021.