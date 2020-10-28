RICHARDS - Maria Alaina "Mia" (nee Intorre)
Of Lake View, NY, October 26, 2020. Beloved wife of David W. Richards. Cherished mother of Zachary D. Richards; dear daughter of the late Robert Intorre and Josephine (Sciolino) Intorre; adored by her loving godparents Ann Marie Rosati (nee Intorre) and Frank Rosati; dearest sister of Donna Marie (Leonard) Chmiel, Marlene (Patrick) Healy (formerly late Robert Klawon), Celine (D.J.) Jones, Carmella Mary (Anthony) Suriani and Vincent (Diane) Rosati; loving aunt of Crystal, Lisa, Shauna, Cory, Michael, Anthony, Mark, and Jennifer; adoring great-aunt of Mark Anthony, Elle Violet, Gabriella, and Vivienne; also survived by many loving relatives and friends. The family will be present to receive friends Thursday, from 4-8 PM, at the (Hamburg Chapel) JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC. 5453 Southwestern Blvd., where a Funeral Service will be held Friday morning at 11:00 AM. Interment will follow in Hillcrest Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Maria's name to The American Heart Association
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 28, 2020.