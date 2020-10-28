Menu
Maria Alaina "Mia" RICHARDS
RICHARDS - Maria Alaina "Mia" (nee Intorre)
Of Lake View, NY, October 26, 2020. Beloved wife of David W. Richards. Cherished mother of Zachary D. Richards; dear daughter of the late Robert Intorre and Josephine (Sciolino) Intorre; adored by her loving godparents Ann Marie Rosati (nee Intorre) and Frank Rosati; dearest sister of Donna Marie (Leonard) Chmiel, Marlene (Patrick) Healy (formerly late Robert Klawon), Celine (D.J.) Jones, Carmella Mary (Anthony) Suriani and Vincent (Diane) Rosati; loving aunt of Crystal, Lisa, Shauna, Cory, Michael, Anthony, Mark, and Jennifer; adoring great-aunt of Mark Anthony, Elle Violet, Gabriella, and Vivienne; also survived by many loving relatives and friends. The family will be present to receive friends Thursday, from 4-8 PM, at the (Hamburg Chapel) JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC. 5453 Southwestern Blvd., where a Funeral Service will be held Friday morning at 11:00 AM. Interment will follow in Hillcrest Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Maria's name to The American Heart Association. Please share condolences at www.kaczorfunerals.com.


Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 28, 2020.
