Menu
Search
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Maria Anna WOEPPEL
WOEPPEL - Marie Anna
(nee Feine)
August 30, 2020, of Amherst at age 100. Beloved wife of the late Edward Joseph Woeppel; devoted mother of Edward J. (Carol), Daniel P. and Phillip G. (Richard Costanza) Woeppel and the late Richard A. Woeppel; daughter of the late August L. and Minnie (nee Muench) Feine; loving grandmother of Scott R. Woeppel; dear sister of the late Florence K. Freitas and August B. Feine; also survived by nieces and nephews. Services will be held privately. If desired, memorials may be made to Hospice Buffalo, Inc. 225 Como Park Blvd., Cheektowaga, NY 14227. Arrangements by AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. (716) 836-6500. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.