WOEPPEL - Marie Anna
(nee Feine)
August 30, 2020, of Amherst at age 100. Beloved wife of the late Edward Joseph Woeppel; devoted mother of Edward J. (Carol), Daniel P. and Phillip G. (Richard Costanza) Woeppel and the late Richard A. Woeppel; daughter of the late August L. and Minnie (nee Muench) Feine; loving grandmother of Scott R. Woeppel; dear sister of the late Florence K. Freitas and August B. Feine; also survived by nieces and nephews. Services will be held privately. If desired, memorials may be made to Hospice Buffalo, Inc. 225 Como Park Blvd., Cheektowaga, NY 14227. Arrangements by AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. (716) 836-6500. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 6, 2020.