AVOLIO - Maria (nee Lalama)
Passed away March 18, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Antonio Avolio; dear mother of Nancy (Ron) Sullivan, Carlo (Maria) Avolio and Anthony (Debbie) Avolio; loving grandmother of Julie (Ray) Tortorice, Janelle Sullivan, Jaclyn (Jon) Funk, Melissa Avolio, Tricia (Mike) Padron, Chris Avolio, Anthony Avolio and Jeff Avolio; great-grandmother of seven; sister of the late Rose D'Amore and late Silvana Cercone; Daughter of the late Carlo and Giuseppina (Matteo) Lalama; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Friends may call Tuesday from 3-7 PM at the JAMES W. CANNAN FUNERAL HOME, INC. (Southtowns Chapel), 3155 Orchard Park Rd. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday at Queen of Heaven Church at 10:15 AM. Please assemble at church. Flowers gratefully declined. Mrs. Avolio was a wonderful cook and a talented seamstress. Online register book at www.CANNANFH.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 21, 2021.