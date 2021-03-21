Menu
Maria AVOLIO
FUNERAL HOME
James W. Cannan Funeral Home, Inc.
3155 Orchard Park Road
Orchard Park, NY
AVOLIO - Maria (nee Lalama)
Passed away March 18, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Antonio Avolio; dear mother of Nancy (Ron) Sullivan, Carlo (Maria) Avolio and Anthony (Debbie) Avolio; loving grandmother of Julie (Ray) Tortorice, Janelle Sullivan, Jaclyn (Jon) Funk, Melissa Avolio, Tricia (Mike) Padron, Chris Avolio, Anthony Avolio and Jeff Avolio; great-grandmother of seven; sister of the late Rose D'Amore and late Silvana Cercone; Daughter of the late Carlo and Giuseppina (Matteo) Lalama; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Friends may call Tuesday from 3-7 PM at the JAMES W. CANNAN FUNERAL HOME, INC. (Southtowns Chapel), 3155 Orchard Park Rd. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday at Queen of Heaven Church at 10:15 AM. Please assemble at church. Flowers gratefully declined. Mrs. Avolio was a wonderful cook and a talented seamstress. Online register book at www.CANNANFH.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 21, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
23
Calling hours
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
JAMES W. CANNAN FUNERAL HOME, INC. (Southtowns Chapel)
3155 Orchard Park Rd, Orchard Park, NY
Mar
24
Mass of Christian Burial
10:15a.m.
Queen of Heaven Church
NY
Funeral services provided by:
James W. Cannan Funeral Home, Inc.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Dear Nancy and family, It was so sad to hear about your mom's passing! I remember her as such a fun,classy and giving woman! She loved her family so much! What a beautiful life she had! Cherish all the memories! God Bless your new family angel! Love you all!! Fran
Francie Smith
March 24, 2021
