Maria C. BARI
FUNERAL HOME
M.J. Colucci & Son Niagara Funeral Chapel
2730 Military Road
Niagara Falls, NY
BARI - Maria C.
Of Niagara Falls, NY, passed away on December 16, 2021 at Our Lady of Peace Health Care Facility in Lewiston, NY. Born in Palermo, Sicily, Italy, she was the daughter of the late Alberto and Orsola (Scirtino) Pironti. On November 26, 1950, she married Frank A. Bari in Bari, Italy. Mr. Bari predeceased her on April 18, 2008. Maria is survived by her children, Vincent (Nancy Cook) Bari, John A. (Judy) Bari, and Rosanne (Darren) Kendall, NY; eight grandchildren, Robert (Jessica) Bari, Cortney (Scott) Shank, Jennifer Bari, Jessica (Tim) Printup, Jason Bari, Jeremy Bari, Danielle Kendall, and Marissa Kendall; her great-grandchildren, Emma, Arianna, Maria, Luca, Gianna, Corey, and Kyra; her sister, Franca (Vincenzo) DelPrati, as well as several other nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and cousins. In addition to her husband of 57 years, she was predeceased by her siblings, Rita Pironti, Tina Martino, Manuel Pironti, and Josephine Padaveccia. Visitation will be held on Monday, December 20 from 3 - 7 PM at M.J. COLUCCI & SON NIAGARA FUNERAL CHAPEL, 2730 MILITARY ROAD, NIAGARA FALLS, NY 14304, where funeral services will be held on Tuesday at 9:15 AM followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 AM St. Vincent de Paul Parish at Prince of Peace Church, 1055 North Military Road, Niagara Falls, NY, 14304. Entombment in St. Joseph Cemetery, Niagara Falls, NY. If desired, memorial offerings may be made to a charity of one's choice. Visit mjcoluccifuneralchapel.com for online condolences.


Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 18, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
20
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
M.J. Colucci & Son Niagara Funeral Chapel
2730 Military Road, Niagara Falls, NY
Dec
21
Funeral service
9:15a.m.
M.J. Colucci & Son Niagara Funeral Chapel
2730 Military Road, Niagara Falls, NY
Dec
21
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
St. Vincent de Paul Parish at Prince of Peace Church
1055 North Military Road, Niagara Falls, NY
Funeral services provided by:
M.J. Colucci & Son Niagara Funeral Chapel
Much sadness to hear of the loss of Zia Maria. I have many fond memories growing up of this sweet woman, as well as Uncle Frank. Love & sympathies from Lancaster, Cerminara family
Patrick Cerminara
December 18, 2021
