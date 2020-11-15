Menu
Maria CIANCONE
CIANCONE - Maria
(nee Bruscani)
Of Elma, NY, November 14, 2020. Beloved wife of Annibale Ciancone; dearest mother of Theresa Ciancone, Frank (Mary), and the late Anthony Ciancone; loving grandmother of six grandchildren and ten great-grandchilren; daughter of the late Antonio and Lucia Bruscani; sister of the late Vincenza (late Cesare) Ciancone, Orlando (Adalgisa), Pitagora (late Grace), Pierino (late Maria), Damiano (late Arleen), Benito and Dante Bruscani; also survived and loved by many relatives and friends. Visitation Wedneday 2-4 and 6-8 PM at the PAUL A. KLOC BLOSSOM CHAPELS, INC., 4680 Clinton St. (corner Borden Rd.), West Seneca where a funeral will be held Thursday morning at 8:15 AM and from St. Gabriel's Church at 9 AM. Friends are invited. Share online condolences at www.KLOCFUNERALHOME.com


Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 15, 2020.
