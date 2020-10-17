FLORES - Maria E.
Of Hamburg, NY, born February 26, 1947, passed away surrounded by family October 16, 2020. Beloved wife of Ismael C. Flores; dearest mother of Tony Flores, Dionne (Gerald) Czemerynski, Carmen (Timothy) Pritchard, and Steven (Courtney) Flores; beloved grandma of Bryanna (Daniel) Bala, Alexander (Jessica) Pritchard, Michael (Gabrielle) Flores, Brooke (Kyle) Garretson, Kyle (Sylvia) Pritchard, Baileigh (Kyle) Nelson, Chase Pritchard, Aiden Flores, and Collin Flores; loving great-grandma of Aurelia Pritchard and Grace "Maria" Bala; daughter of the late Antonio and Gigermina Alvarez Ramirez; also survived by two brothers and one sister. A virtual Memorial Service will take place at the direction of the family on Monday, October 19, 2020, at 6 PM. Maria devoted her life serving as a faithful member of the Congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses. She worked for the Buffalo Public Schools and Herman Badillo Academy as a Social Worker for many years. She adored spending time with her loving family and friends, along with gardening and traveling. Arrangements by JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC. Condolences at www.kaczorfunerals.com
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 17, 2020.