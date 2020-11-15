GALAZKA - Maria

Of Buffalo, at the age of 66, was welcomed home to heaven on November 5, 2020. Devoted mother of Laura and Megan Galazka; cherished grandmother of Zakkiyius and Dymenique; loving daughter of Genowefa (nee Okun) and the late Stanislaus Galazka; dear sister of Joseph, Stanley, Richard (Kathryn) and Jerzy (Michelle) Galazka; also survived by relatives and friends. No prior visitation. Private Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME.







Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 15, 2020.