GALAZKA - Maria Of Buffalo, at the age of 66, was welcomed home to heaven on November 5, 2020. Devoted mother of Laura and Megan Galazka; cherished grandmother of Zakkiyius and Dymenique; loving daughter of Genowefa (nee Okun) and the late Stanislaus Galazka; dear sister of Joseph, Stanley, Richard (Kathryn) and Jerzy (Michelle) Galazka; also survived by relatives and friends. No prior visitation. Private Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME.