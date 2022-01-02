GRAGER - Maria
Of Blasdell, NY, December 25, 2021. Beloved wife of the late George Grager; dearest mother of Rosemarie (Allen) Hirschbine and John G. (Deborah) Grager; cherished grandmother of Michael (Tabitha) Sayles, Matthew (Allison) Sayles. No prior visitation. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
of WNY in memory of Maria Grager. Arrangements by: ERIE COUNTY CREMATION SERVICE, 824-6435. Please share condolences online at: www.eriecountycremationservice.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 2, 2022.