Mrs. McIlwain was a gentle woman who personified what it means to be a person of a deep and abiding faith. Be one a pauper or a king, she made you feel welcomed at her table. In a world full of weeds and thorns she was a Rose. To the family, please accept our heartfelt prayers and condolences. May God continue to bless you and keep you in his splendid care

Mark Dobson June 8, 2021