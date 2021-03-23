Menu
Maria PLOTYCIA
FUNERAL HOME
The Colonial Memorial Chapels, Inc.
3003 South Park Avenue
Lackawanna, NY
PLOTYCIA - Maria
(nee Winkowskyj)
March 22, 2021. Dearest mother of the late Jaroslaw; daughter of the late Roman and Sophia (nee Sczalowskyj) Winkowskyj; survived by family in Poland, Ukraine and USA. Family and friends may call at THE COLONIAL MEMORIAL CHAPELS, 3003 South Park Ave., Lackawanna, NY, Tuesday, from 3-6 PM. Panahyda at 5:45. Prayers Wednesday at 9 o'clock with a Funeral Service at St. Nicholas Ukrainian Catholic Church at 9:30. Mrs. Plotycia was a member of Ukrainian Home Dnipro and Womans Assoc. for the Defense of Four Freedoms for Ukraine, Inc.


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 23, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
23
Calling hours
3:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
The Colonial Memorial Chapels, Inc.
3003 South Park Avenue, Lackawanna, NY
Mar
24
Prayer Service
9:00a.m. - 9:30a.m.
St. Nicholas Ukrainian Catholic Church
NY
Mar
24
Funeral service
9:30a.m.
St. Nicholas Ukrainian Catholic Church
NY
The Colonial Memorial Chapels, Inc.
Dear Marie! You will forever remain in our hearts kind, sincere, cheerful. We are in deep despair that you left us. If we only knew it would be our last conversation! We have many memories and your letters left. Today we pray for you to enter the kingdom of heaven. Sleep peacefully, our dear Mary! Your family from Ukraine!
Olena Shurgot
March 23, 2021
May she Rest In Peace. Vichnaya Pamyat. She was a sweet peaceful woman who always had a smile for you. So sad that we have lost another historical woman who survived the ravages of war and personal tragedy during the course of her long life. Inspite of her sorrows she always showed kindness and joy to all
Jaroslaw and Maria Sedlarczuk
March 23, 2021
