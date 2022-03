RAKOCZY - Maria

(nee Bollwein)

Formerly of Marilla, New York. Beloved wife of Michael Rakoczy passed away on February 27, 2021 at Arden Court, Cleveland, Ohio. Mother of Erwin (Carol) Rakoczy, Anthony (Laura) Rakoczy, Kathy (Allen) Jennings; grandmother of Michael, Aaron, Christopher, Marc, Nathan and Sarah. Arrangements made by A. RIPEPI & SONS FUNERAL HOME. Private ceremony will be held for the family only later this year.







Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 7, 2021.