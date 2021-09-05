SARACENO - Maria
(nee Coppola)
Entered into rest peacefully September 1, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Frank Saraceno; devoted mother of Maria (Luigi) Lauria, Letizia (Eric) Grotke, and the late Grace Saraceno; adored grandmother of Louis (Abi), Grace and Cristina Lauria and Adam and Brandon Grotke; cherished great-grandmother of Indigo, Ari and Gianna Lauria; loving daughter of the late Salvatore and Concetta Coppola; Maria is predeceased by two brothers and two sisters; she is survived by many loving relatives and dear friends. Friends and relatives may gather at the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Monday, 4-8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Jude the Apostle Parish, 800 Niagara Falls Blvd., North Tonawanda, NY, Tuesday morning at 10 o'clock (please assemble at church). Entombment at Mt. Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
, www.alzheimers.org
. Please share memories and condolences online at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 5, 2021.