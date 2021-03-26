Menu
Maria F. SMISTEK
FUNERAL HOME
Lombardo Funeral Home - Snyder Chapel
4614 Main St
Snyder, NY
SMISTEK - Maria F.
Of Niagara Falls, entered into rest March 16, 2021. Devoted mother of Pawel Smistek; loving daughter of the late Kazimierz and Maria Rose; dear sister of Krystyna Zacharska. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Snyder Chapel), 4614 Main St., near Harlem Rd., on Sunday from 3-8PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Mary Cataract Roman Catholic Church, 237 4th St., Niagara Falls on Monday at 12PM. (Please assemble at church.) Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 26, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
28
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Lombardo Funeral Home - Snyder Chapel
4614 Main St, Snyder, NY
Mar
29
Mass of Christian Burial
12:00p.m.
St. Mary Cataract Roman Catholic Church
237 4th St., Niagara Falls, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Lombardo Funeral Home - Snyder Chapel
Pawel, My heart is with you for the loss of your sweet mother Maria. May you know she will be with you always, and is with Our Sweet Lord. Im so glad I was able to get to know her. God Bless and Prayers to you and your family.
Theresa Marguccio
March 26, 2021
Your mom Maria was a genuinely caring, loving, kind, generous person, who weathered life´s challenges with her strong faith and hope and her joyful exuberance. She is deeply missed already. She nurtured an amazing son, her gift to our family and the universe. With love, Your cousin, Marie
Marie S. Friedlander
March 26, 2021
Pawel, I am so sorry for your mom. Please let me know if you need anything
Jeanette Grimaldi
March 26, 2021
