SMISTEK - Maria F.
Of Niagara Falls, entered into rest March 16, 2021. Devoted mother of Pawel Smistek; loving daughter of the late Kazimierz and Maria Rose; dear sister of Krystyna Zacharska. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Snyder Chapel), 4614 Main St., near Harlem Rd., on Sunday from 3-8PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Mary Cataract Roman Catholic Church, 237 4th St., Niagara Falls on Monday at 12PM. (Please assemble at church.) Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 26, 2021.