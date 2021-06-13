Menu
Maria "Caty" SOTO-LEGGIO
SOTO-LEGGIO - Maria Catalina "Caty" (nee Soto)
June 10, 2021. Dear, sweet, precious wife of Richard Leggio; loving daughter of Armando and Maria Catalina Garcia-Soto; dear sister of Armando "Kiko" Soto and Alejandra Soto-Garcia; also survived by loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Services are being privately held. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to The Wounded Warrior Project in Caty's name. Arrangements by PERNA DENGLER, ROBERTS FUNERAL HOME. Please share condolences at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com


I just heard the news about Maria from one of our colleagues. I am both shocked and devastated. Maria and I worked together in our little cluster of offices from 2008 until I retired in 2015. She was highly respected, polished, professional and flawlessly astute in the knowledge and skills. She tirelessly strove to work for the betterment of BPS students. Tears fill my eyes as I write this tribute to Maria. The world will not be the same without her. Sincerely, Francesca Kurnick (retired School Psychologist BPS).
Francesca Kurnick
June 24, 2021
I had the honor and pleasure of working with Caty for many years in the BPS. She is one of those rare, truly good people that you find in life. Please know that she is remembered, and that the lives she touched are better for having met her.
Anita
June 15, 2021
