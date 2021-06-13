I just heard the news about Maria from one of our colleagues. I am both shocked and devastated. Maria and I worked together in our little cluster of offices from 2008 until I retired in 2015. She was highly respected, polished, professional and flawlessly astute in the knowledge and skills. She tirelessly strove to work for the betterment of BPS students. Tears fill my eyes as I write this tribute to Maria. The world will not be the same without her. Sincerely, Francesca Kurnick (retired School Psychologist BPS).

Francesca Kurnick June 24, 2021