SOTO-LEGGIO - Maria Catalina "Caty" (nee Soto)
June 10, 2021. Dear, sweet, precious wife of Richard Leggio; loving daughter of Armando and Maria Catalina Garcia-Soto; dear sister of Armando "Kiko" Soto and Alejandra Soto-Garcia; also survived by loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Services are being privately held. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to The Wounded Warrior Project
in Caty's name. Arrangements by PERNA DENGLER, ROBERTS FUNERAL HOME. Please share condolences at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 13, 2021.