Sylvia - Maria "Stephanie"
(nee Amaral)
May 26, 2021; beloved wife of the late George; Cherished mother Debra, and Lisa Sylvia; also survived by many loving sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Memorials in Maria's name may be made to the Erie County S.P.C.A. and St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Funeral Service at BUSZKA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2085 Union Rd., West Seneca, Thursday, at 10:30 AM. Please share online condolences at www.buszkafuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 1, 2021.