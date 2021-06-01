Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Maria "Stephanie" SYLVIA
FUNERAL HOME
Buszka Funeral Home Inc. - West Seneca
2085 Union Rd
West Seneca, NY
Sylvia - Maria "Stephanie"
(nee Amaral)
May 26, 2021; beloved wife of the late George; Cherished mother Debra, and Lisa Sylvia; also survived by many loving sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Memorials in Maria's name may be made to the Erie County S.P.C.A. and St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Funeral Service at BUSZKA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2085 Union Rd., West Seneca, Thursday, at 10:30 AM. Please share online condolences at www.buszkafuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 1, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
3
Service
10:30a.m.
Buszka Funeral Home Inc.
2085 Union Rd, West, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Buszka Funeral Home Inc. - West Seneca
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.