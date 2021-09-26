DENZ - Mariah F. September 22, 2021, loving daughter of Allan and Patricia (nee Rebman) Denz; dear sister of Michael Denz and the late Denis Kroczina; granddaughter of the late Robert M. and Florence M. Rebman and the late Edward and Marie Denz; dear niece of Arthur Denz, Susan and David Roy, and the late Robert Michael Rebman; also survived by many cousins and friends. Friends may call Sunday, 6-8 PM and Monday, 2-4 and 6-8 PM at the HOY FUNERAL HOME, 3855 Seneca St., West Seneca, where a Funeral Service will be held Tuesday at 10 AM. Arrangements entrusted to REDDINGTON FUNERAL HOME, 822-1260.
I didn´t know Mariah personally, but she and I often connected online. She was one of my favorite poets, and I´ll never forget the one night she read something of mine and praised my work. I´d wondered where she´d gone, where she disappeared to. This is so disheartening to hear. My condolences to her family and friends. What a wonderful human.
Marissa LaMarti
Other
November 14, 2021
I´m so so sorry for your loss.. Mariah was such a beautiful person. Light just shined from her no matter where she went or what she was doing she always knew how to make everyone laugh, I loved her so incredibly much. My prayer are with the family. I love you Mariah
Maleaha Paradiso
Friend
October 4, 2021
Pat and Allan.. Please accept our sympathy at this difficult time. You are in our thoughts and prayers. Much love to all of you. God Bless!
David and Lynn Nanni
Family
September 30, 2021
I´m glad I was able to watch you live your life to the fullest. You will always be remembered for your youth. I know that´s what you would have wanted. It comforts me to know you´re safe now. I know you´re surrounded by those that love you and also down here looking over us. I know you´re dancing with the crows. I Love you forever my friend. You´ll always be a sister to me. Dasvidaniya
Liv
Friend
September 30, 2021
I am so deeply sorry for your loss. Mariah was such a light in my life back in high school. Her kindness will never be forgotten. She was such an amazing person. I´m so sorry for your loss.
Giselle
Friend
September 28, 2021
Anyone who knew Mariah knew just how special she was. My heart is so heavy and she will be missed so much.
Jo
September 28, 2021
I am so deeply sorry for your loss. My prayers are with her family and friends. She was one of the wildest, funniest and best poets I knew. M will be missed dearly.
Angela
September 28, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss. Mariah was such a beautiful soul and so very loved. My condolences are with you and your family.
Kelsey kuhn
September 27, 2021
Our prayers are with your family. My heart breaks for you. Mariah was such an uplifting friend to my daughter. She new how to make us all laugh. She will be deeply missed.
Teresa Webb
September 26, 2021
I didn´t know Mariah that well but she had such a great sense of humor and I´ve never seen anyone play uno the way she did
Bridgit
Friend
September 26, 2021
I am saddened to my core, she has been in our lives consistently these past few months and has impacted our lives for so many positive reasons, we are going to miss her bubbly and silliness so very much! She was taken way too soon and we are truly heartbroken! Go get em Ron Weasley! <3
Donna & James Dilliot
Friend
September 26, 2021
Dear Pat, Al and family. Our sincere condolences on the passing of Mariah. You are in our thoughts and prayers.
Marina & Jimmy Moscato
September 26, 2021
You were my best friend and other half, I am broken. I cannot believe this. My heart is broken.
Gabrielle Capodicasa
September 26, 2021
I´m in complete shock reading this. Mariah meant so much to my family and me. Such a beautiful soul taken way too soon.
Natalie Webb
Friend
September 26, 2021
Dear Al, Pat and family,
Please accept our most sincere condolences on the passing of Mariah. We will keep you all in thoughts and prayers. Sending much love your way.
Sara, Joshua and Michaela Lewis
Family
September 26, 2021
Dear Patty and Al.
Please accept my condolences on your daughter's passing. You are in my thoughts and prayers.