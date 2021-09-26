DENZ - Mariah F.

September 22, 2021, loving daughter of Allan and Patricia (nee Rebman) Denz; dear sister of Michael Denz and the late Denis Kroczina; granddaughter of the late Robert M. and Florence M. Rebman and the late Edward and Marie Denz; dear niece of Arthur Denz, Susan and David Roy, and the late Robert Michael Rebman; also survived by many cousins and friends. Friends may call Sunday, 6-8 PM and Monday, 2-4 and 6-8 PM at the HOY FUNERAL HOME, 3855 Seneca St., West Seneca, where a Funeral Service will be held Tuesday at 10 AM. Arrangements entrusted to REDDINGTON FUNERAL HOME, 822-1260.







Published by Buffalo News from Sep. 26 to Sep. 27, 2021.