90, died December 14, 2020 in the 69th year of her religious life. Sister was a lifelong educator and advocate for the poor. Sister Marian served in Albion and Buffalo for 50 years. From 1954 to 1969 Sister taught at Holy Angels Academy, the high school from which she graduated. Sister Marian collaborated with those who served the needs of Orleans County migrant workers, and also taught Mathematics and Science for 22 years at Albion High School followed by 15 at the Genesee-Orleans Ministry of Concern (GMOC). One of the founders of GMOC, whose purpose is to give people a "hand-up rather than a hand-out," Sister assumed the responsibilities of Executive Director in 1991. She then successively served as Director of Development, Director of Communication and Director of Education until retiring in 2006. Sister remained semi-active as she was able, in the Albion area, until moving to Philadelphia in November 2015. Born to George C and Helen (Zeis) Adrian on January 20, 1930 in Buffalo, Marian Margaret Adrian was an only child. Sister earned her BA in Mathematics from D'Youville College, received an MA in Philosophy from Catholic University, in Washington, DC, and took her Ed D in Science from SUNY at Buffalo. She held NY permanent certification in General Science and Physics as well as Mathematics. Sister was survived by her religious congregation, cousins and friends. Due to recent events, Sister's burial will be held privately, and a memorial service will be held for Sister Marian at a later date. Arrangements by Beck-Givnish Funeral Homes, Inc. Donations in her memory will be gratefully received by the Grey Nuns of the Sacred Heart, 14500 Bustleton Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19116-1188 or at www.greynun.org
