BATY - Marian E. (nee Tyrrell)
Of Buffalo, NY, August 15, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Edward P. Moskowich and Robert Baty; dearest mother of Kathryn (late Ronald) Krebs, Marian (Frank) Griffo, Robert (Karen) Baty, Thomas (Rita) Baty and Jan (Doug) Martin; grandmother of Pam (Jim) D'Orazio, Tracy (Steve) Belfield, Nicholas Griffo, Eric (Monica) Baty, Wendy (Tadd) Smith, Bob (Caroline) Baty-Barr, Tim (Brenda) Baty-Kaiden and the late Thomas Baty; also survived by nine great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren; sister of the late Elizabeth (Mac) Kvares and Nina (John) Sayer; also survived by nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements entrusted to: ERIE COUNTY CREMATION SERVICE, 824-6435. Please share your condolences at: www.eriecountycremationservice.com
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 5, 2021.