Ford - Marian C. (nee Binder)
November 16, 2020 of Buffalo, NY. Beloved wife of the late Joseph V. Ford; devoted mother of Mary Jane (late James) Waltz, and Kathleen (William) Schmid; cherished grandmother of Peter (Frances) Schmid, and Brian Schmid; loving great-grandmother of Samuel DeFazio; dear sister of the late Jane (late Jeffrey) Brenkus; also survived by many dear nieces, nephews, and friends. Mass of Christian Burial to take place Saturday at 10AM at St. Philip the Apostle Parish, 950 Losson Road, Cheektowaga, NY 14227. Please assemble at church. To ensure safety and health of family and guests, please wear a face mask and maintain social distancing. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice Buffalo, 225 Como Park Blvd., Cheektowaga, NY 14224. Please share condolences at www.LakesideFuneralHome.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 19, 2020.