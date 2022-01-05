Menu
Marian L. KOHL
FUNERAL HOME
Kevin M. Mason Funeral Home
154 Weimar Street
Buffalo, NY
KOHL - Marian L. (nee Peters)
Of Orchard Park, age 93, died on December 31, 2021. Daughter of the late Leander and Susan Peters; wife of George R. Kohl; mother of George (Martha), David and Arthur (Leslie) Kohl; grandmother of eight; great-grandmother of 12; sister of the late William (Geraldine), late Marie, late Lee, and the late Richard Peters; survived by her sister Suzanne (John) Hunter and several cousins, nieces and nephews. A service will be held at a later date. Memorials may be directed to Nativity of our Lord Church. Online guest book and legacy at kevinmmasonfuneralhome.com.


Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 5, 2022.
Funeral services provided by:
Kevin M. Mason Funeral Home
