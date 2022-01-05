KOHL - Marian L. (nee Peters)
Of Orchard Park, age 93, died on December 31, 2021. Daughter of the late Leander and Susan Peters; wife of George R. Kohl; mother of George (Martha), David and Arthur (Leslie) Kohl; grandmother of eight; great-grandmother of 12; sister of the late William (Geraldine), late Marie, late Lee, and the late Richard Peters; survived by her sister Suzanne (John) Hunter and several cousins, nieces and nephews. A service will be held at a later date. Memorials may be directed to Nativity of our Lord Church. Online guest book and legacy at kevinmmasonfuneralhome.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 5, 2022.