ROECKER - Marian R.(nee Rupp)June 27, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Robert Maar Roecker; loving mother of Carol (David) Glebe; cherished sister of Nancy Rupp; daughter of the late John and Bessie Rupp. No prior visitation. If desired, donations may be made online to Genesee Valley Conservancy at www.geneseevalleyconservancy.org . Please share condolences www.jerfh.com