Marian SADOWSKI
SADOWSKI - Marian
September 4, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Bernard Sadowski; loving mother of Bernard, Laura (James) Kuhn, Mary Ann (Douglas) Rodenhaus; cherished grandmother of Michael (Dr. Rebecca Borowski), Mark (Tabitha), Eric (Rose Walpole), James, Ally (Sean Jackson) and Evan. Marian was instrumental in helping raise her grandchildren to wonderful adults. Daughter of the late Anthony and Loretta Lojacono; sister of the late Ann, Russell, Connie, Gloria, Irene, Anthony, Richard and babies Peter and Peter; survived by many loving nieces and nephews. All are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Amelia Church (2999 Eggert Rd., Tonawanda, 14150) on Wednesday at 11:30 AM. Interment to follow at Mount Olivet Cemetery. Arrangements by C. MERTZ AND SON FUNERAL HOME, INC. Please share condolences at www.mertzfh.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 6, 2020.
Funeral services provided by:
