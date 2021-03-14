Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Marianne C. DIETER
FUNERAL HOME
Amigone Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel
5200 Sheridan Drive
Williamsville, NY
DIETER - Marianne C.
March 8, 2021. Beloved companion and dear friend of Barbara Keener. Daughter of the late George and Pauline (nee Mordino) Dieter. Dear sister of the late Marlene Leathers. Marianne is survived by her nieces Julie Glibbery and Suzanne Krieger, grand nephews Andrew and Matthew, grand niece Elissa and many dear cousins. No prior visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at a later date. Arrangements by the (Amherst Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME. Share condolences online at www.AMIGONE.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 14, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Amigone Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
11 Entries
Our sympathies to Barbara and Sue and Julie. "Aunt" Marianne was always so generous and giving. She always welcomed me into her and Barbara's home each summer I was back in the US. She had such a loving and kind spirit and was always optimistic and encouraging. She loved me like one of her own nieces. I always had such a great time going with her to the track and her favorite restaurants in Buffalo! We will miss her and her humor tremendously.
Tracie Silkwood & Al Johnson
April 14, 2021
Betsy Mordino
March 22, 2021
Betsy Mordino
March 22, 2021
Betsy Mordino
March 22, 2021
Betsy Mordino
March 22, 2021
God bless you and rest in peace Marianne. I love you so much you're more than a cousin to me. You said I was more like your daughter and I am honored to be your daughter and you my second mother. Whenever I went to Buffalo I stayed with Marianne and Barbara. I got to know the routines and hung out with them everyday. One thing I remember was meeting them in Las Vegas. Marianne broke her record for sitting at the blackjack table for 21 hours. She must have had a sore butt by then LOL. She'd like to poodles and so did Barbara. Somehow or another of these poodles would go blind in old age and she call him bumper cars. They kept walking into walls and she'd have to keep turning them around in the right direction..
Enjoy yourself in heaven with all the family and pets. I'll be there one day with you and Barbara. RIP. Thank you for being a wonderful cousin. You were there for everyone no matter what. ❤❤❤❤❤❤❤
Betsy Mordino
March 22, 2021
Such a kind and fun loving person. Lots of fun lunches with you and Barbara! Rest In Peace my friend.
Jamie Rickard
March 15, 2021
Smart, kind and generous to a fault, Marianne loved life and loved her family. She loved her vodka, she loved her friends, she loved to gamble, she loved a joke and she loved to laugh. Shakespeare said it best in Hamlet, and so it is appropriate here: "Good night, sweet Marianne, and may flights of angels sing thee to thy rest."
Denise DiPasquale
March 14, 2021
Rest in peace our godmother of our family .We all are going to miss you.Love you forever
Mary Girling
March 14, 2021
Marianne your memory will be eternal. Thank you for sharing part of you with me. You and Barbara you always have a special place in my heart. You taught me so much, and we shared many good times. Rest easy my dear friend. I love you I will never forget all your adventures you shared with me. You will forever be amazing
Sara Schupbach
March 14, 2021
My love and sympathy to Barb and Family. Marianne was my hair client for many year her hair looking good was very important to her so we saw a lot of each other. We had many good conversations and laughs. She has been missed and I will be forever grateful for her generosity and friendship. Here´s to you Marianne a vodka toast!!!
Linda Elberson
March 14, 2021
Showing 1 - 11 of 11 results