God bless you and rest in peace Marianne. I love you so much you're more than a cousin to me. You said I was more like your daughter and I am honored to be your daughter and you my second mother. Whenever I went to Buffalo I stayed with Marianne and Barbara. I got to know the routines and hung out with them everyday. One thing I remember was meeting them in Las Vegas. Marianne broke her record for sitting at the blackjack table for 21 hours. She must have had a sore butt by then LOL. She'd like to poodles and so did Barbara. Somehow or another of these poodles would go blind in old age and she call him bumper cars. They kept walking into walls and she'd have to keep turning them around in the right direction..

Enjoy yourself in heaven with all the family and pets. I'll be there one day with you and Barbara. RIP. Thank you for being a wonderful cousin. You were there for everyone no matter what. ❤❤❤❤❤❤❤

Betsy Mordino March 22, 2021