DIETER - Marianne C.
March 8, 2021. Beloved companion and dear friend of Barbara Keener. Daughter of the late George and Pauline (nee Mordino) Dieter. Dear sister of the late Marlene Leathers. Marianne is survived by her nieces Julie Glibbery and Suzanne Krieger, grand nephews Andrew and Matthew, grand niece Elissa and many dear cousins. No prior visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at a later date. Arrangements by the (Amherst Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME. Share condolences online at www.AMIGONE.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 14, 2021.