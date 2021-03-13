Menu
Marianne Bartels LaGATTUTA
FUNERAL HOME
Rector-Hicks Funeral Home
111 Main Street
Geneseo, NY
LaGATTUTA - Marianne Bartels
March 12, 2021, at age 88 years. For complete obituary, to share a memory with the family or leave a condolence, please visit Rector-HicksFuneralHome.com


Published by Buffalo News from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
15
Funeral service
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Rector-Hicks Funeral Home, Inc.
111 Main St., Geneseo, NY
Mar
16
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
St. Mary's Church
4 Avon Rd., Geneseo, NY
Rector-Hicks Funeral Home
We have loved our dear friend for 56 years and will miss her so very much. She was a true Renaissance woman with so many gifts and talents. We have lots of great memories of happy times spent together. Our love and sympathy to her wonderful husband, children and her whole family.
Richard and Joan Haviland
March 14, 2021
Forever grateful for Mom´s unconditional love and guidance. Thank you for creating the love of my life!
Tamara Ann LaGattuta
March 13, 2021
My favorite great aunt!!! Such a wonderful person. I will miss her so much! I know my gram is missing her best friend!
Emily Cosgriff
March 13, 2021
Betsy. John. Anna, and Joe
March 13, 2021
Best mom in the world! I will miss her more than words can say! I love you Mom!!
Barbara Schirmer
Family
March 13, 2021
