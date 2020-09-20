ANDERSON - Marianne P. (nee Greis)
September 13, 2020, age 75. Beloved wife of 50 years to James A. Anderson; devoted mother of Sara C. (Patrick) Alexanderson, Nathanael J. (Kelechi) Anderson and Joseph R. (Tolu) Anderson; loving grandmother of Samuel, Maxwell and Eliana; dear sister of the late Bonnie Kuntz and Robert Greis. Marianne taught primary grades at East Pembroke Central and later received her Masters Degree in Special Education. Services will be held privately by the family. Arrangements by AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., (716) 836-6500. Please share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 20, 2020.