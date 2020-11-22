Menu
Marie A. BLASSINGAME
BLASSINGAME - Marie A.
Of Buffalo, entered into rest November 10, 2020; devoted mother of Robin Blassingame, Lisa (Dwayne) Knight and Alexis Hargro; cherished grandmother of ten grandchildren and nineteen great-grandchildren; loving daughter of the late Abe and Lillie Blassingame; also survived by family and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME, (Northtowns Chapel) 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan Drive, on Saturday (November 28th) from 10-11 AM. A Prayer Service will immediately follow. Condolences made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com. PURSUANT TO NEW YORK STATE GUIDELINES OCCUPANCY LIMITS WILL BE OBSERVED.


Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
28
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Lombardo Funeral Home
885 Niagara Falls Boulevard, Amherst, NY 14226
Nov
28
Prayer Service
11:00a.m.
Lombardo Funeral Home
885 Niagara Falls Boulevard, Amherst, NY 14226
