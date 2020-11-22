BLASSINGAME - Marie A.
Of Buffalo, entered into rest November 10, 2020; devoted mother of Robin Blassingame, Lisa (Dwayne) Knight and Alexis Hargro; cherished grandmother of ten grandchildren and nineteen great-grandchildren; loving daughter of the late Abe and Lillie Blassingame; also survived by family and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME, (Northtowns Chapel) 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan Drive, on Saturday (November 28th) from 10-11 AM. A Prayer Service will immediately follow. Condolences made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
. PURSUANT TO NEW YORK STATE GUIDELINES OCCUPANCY LIMITS WILL BE OBSERVED.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 22, 2020.