(nee Lang)
Of North Tonawanda, entered into eternal rest on November 22, 2020, the eighth anniversary of the passing of her husband Alexander ""Al"" Soos. They were married for fifty-four wonderful years. Together they raised five children, were active members of their community and traveled extensively. Marie was predeceased by her parents, Herbert and Mary (Gaughan) Lang; her brother, Joe; and sister-in-law, Marge; she is survived by her children, Annette Hodgens (Stephen), John (Ellen), Louis, Patrick (Lori), James; two special nephews, Tim and Andy Lang; brother-in-law, Larry Soos (Linda); and many other cherished family members. To her fourteen grandchildren and five great-grandchildren, she was simply ""G"", one of the best grandma nicknames ever. Friends will be received at WATTENGEL FUNERAL HOME, on Meadow Drive, on Tuesday evening, from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, at Saints Peter and Paul Roman Catholic Church. Services will live-streamed at 9:30 AM, at ssppchurch.com.
. Interment at Mount Olivet Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a gift to Niagarahospice.org
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 23, 2020.