SOOS - Marie Annette
(nee Lang)
Of North Tonawanda, entered into eternal rest on November 22, 2020, the eighth anniversary of the passing of her husband Alexander "Al" Soos. They were married for fifty-four wonderful years. Together they raised five children, were active members of their community and traveled extensively. Marie was predeceased by her parents, Herbert and Mary (Gaughan) Lang; her brother, Joe; and sister-in-law, Marge; she is survived by her children, Annette Hodgens (Stephen), John (Ellen), Louis, Patrick (Lori), James; two special nephews, Tim and Andy Lang; brother-in-law, Larry Soos (Linda); and many other cherished family members. To her fourteen grandchildren and five great-grandchildren, she was simply "G", one of the best grandma nicknames ever. Friends will be received at WATTENGEL FUNERAL HOME, on Meadow Drive, on Tuesday evening, from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, at Saints Peter and Paul Roman Catholic Church. Services will live-streamed at 9:30 AM, at ssppchurch.com
. Interment at Mount Olivet Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a gift to Niagarahospice.org
In lieu of flowers, please consider a gift to Niagarahospice.org
.
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 24, 2020.