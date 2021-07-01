Menu
Marie BANASZAK
Melvin J. Sliwinski Funeral Home
5090 Transit Road
Depew, NY
BANASZAK - Marie
June 29, 2021, age 86, of Lancaster, NY. Beloved mother of Jeffrey (Robin) LiPuma; dear grandmother of Joshua (Courtney) LiPuma; great-grandmother of Maverick and Jordan; daughter of the late Michael and Sophie (nee Fronczak) Banaszak; sister of Michael (Diane) Banaszak and the late Angeline (late Stanley) Fleishman; also survived by nieces and nephews. Family will be present to receive relatives and friends Friday, July 2nd, from 3-7 PM at the MELVIN J. SLIWINSKI FUNERAL HOME, 5090 Transit Rd. (south of Como Park Blvd.). Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday at Our Lady of Czestochowa Church, 2158 Clinton St., at 10 AM. Interment St. Adalbert's Cemetery.


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
3
Service
10:00a.m.
Our Lady of Czestochowa Church
2158 Clinton Street, Cheektowaga, NY
Melvin J. Sliwinski Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Jeff, I´m sorry to hear of the passing of your Mom. She was such a great woman and an inspiration. She could be tough as nails when needed and yet also sensitive and caring. I know she will be missed by everyone who was lucky enough to know her. May she Rest In Peace.
Rob Scott
Other
July 1, 2021
Jeffrey. My deepest Sympathy to you and your family for the loss of your mom. She will be sadly missed by many here at the home. She was such a sweet person and a lot of fun. May she RIP. She will Be watching over over you from above as your Guardian Angel and. we´ll always be in your hearts.
Rose Mary Wagner
Friend
July 1, 2021
