BANASZAK - Marie June 29, 2021, age 86, of Lancaster, NY. Beloved mother of Jeffrey (Robin) LiPuma; dear grandmother of Joshua (Courtney) LiPuma; great-grandmother of Maverick and Jordan; daughter of the late Michael and Sophie (nee Fronczak) Banaszak; sister of Michael (Diane) Banaszak and the late Angeline (late Stanley) Fleishman; also survived by nieces and nephews. Family will be present to receive relatives and friends Friday, July 2nd, from 3-7 PM at the MELVIN J. SLIWINSKI FUNERAL HOME, 5090 Transit Rd. (south of Como Park Blvd.). Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday at Our Lady of Czestochowa Church, 2158 Clinton St., at 10 AM. Interment St. Adalbert's Cemetery.
Jeff, I´m sorry to hear of the passing of your Mom. She was such a great woman and an inspiration. She could be tough as nails when needed and yet also sensitive and caring. I know she will be missed by everyone who was lucky enough to know her. May she Rest In Peace.
Rob Scott
July 1, 2021
Jeffrey. My deepest Sympathy to you and your family for the loss of
your mom. She will be sadly missed by many here at the home. She was such a sweet person and a lot of fun. May she RIP. She will
Be watching over over you from above as your Guardian Angel and.
we´ll always be in your hearts.