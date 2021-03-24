Menu
Marie E. BOGNER
FUNERAL HOME
James W. Cannan Funeral Home, Inc.
2397 Seneca Street
Buffalo, NY
BOGNER - Marie E.
Passed away March 21, 2021. Beloved daughter of the late Michael and Maria (Groetsch) Bogner. Dear sister of the late Michael (Eileen) Bogner. Loving aunt of Michael C., Brian J. (Tressa) and David A. (Sarah) Bogner. Friends and family are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial on Thursday at 10 AM, at Nativity of Our Lord Church. (Please assemble at Church.) Interment will follow the Mass at Mount Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Roswell Park Institute. Marie was a Guidance Counselor at the Orchard Park Middle School for over 33 years. Register book at www.CANNANFH.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 24, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
25
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
Nativity of Our Lord Church
NY
Funeral services provided by:
James W. Cannan Funeral Home, Inc.
Marie was a dear college friend. We had a lot of good times after college. Marie was a kind loving person, and I wish we had kept in touch.

Audrey Selig
April 17, 2021
My sympathy to her family. I enjoyed dinners with her and other Orchard Park friends.
Bonnie Hogan
March 24, 2021
Marie was a wonderful friend and supportive colleague of almost 48 years. I will miss her. Rest in peace, Marie.
Patricia A. Justicia-Linde
March 24, 2021
My sincere condolences to the family. I worked with Marie as a counselor at the Junior High and the Middle School. She was a wonderful counselor who cared deeply about all her students. Always friendly and caring to those around her.
Carl Behrend
Coworker
March 24, 2021
So sorry for your loss. I enjoyed working with Marie for many years. She was a great lady.
Cindy Ingerson
March 24, 2021
Sorry to read of the passing of Marie, I worked at Middle School with Marie and she always had a smile and kind words and I enjoyed talking to her.
Karen Hokanson
March 24, 2021
