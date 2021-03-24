BOGNER - Marie E.
Passed away March 21, 2021. Beloved daughter of the late Michael and Maria (Groetsch) Bogner. Dear sister of the late Michael (Eileen) Bogner. Loving aunt of Michael C., Brian J. (Tressa) and David A. (Sarah) Bogner. Friends and family are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial on Thursday at 10 AM, at Nativity of Our Lord Church. (Please assemble at Church.) Interment will follow the Mass at Mount Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Roswell Park Institute. Marie was a Guidance Counselor at the Orchard Park Middle School for over 33 years. Register book at www.CANNANFH.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 24, 2021.