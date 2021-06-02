Menu
Marie T. BUMBALO
BUMBALO - Marie T.
(nee Schiavone)
Of Lancaster, NY. June 1, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Jack Bumbalo; loving mother of Jacqueline (Thomas) Neveldine, Samuel (Angela) and Paul (Marlene); dearest grandmother of Joette (Joseph) DiPerna, Christina (Colin Tedesco) Bumbalo, Emily Neveldine and Sam Bumbalo; great-grandmother of Isabel and Gianna DiPerna; sister of the late Louis and late Daniel Schiavone, late Grace Greco, and late Lucille Palmieri. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Mary of the Assumption RC Church, Friday morning at 10 AM. No prior visitation. Condolences may be shared online at www.wendelandloecherinc.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 2, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
4
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
St. Mary of the Assumption RC Church
NY
Hi Paul. It appears that your Mom had a long and beautiful life! Please know of my sympathy upon her passing and my wish that you find comfort in your memories of her.

Mark LiPuma
Friend
June 4, 2021
My condolences to Sam and Angela, and the entire family, on your Mom's passing.
Dave Dengos
Coworker
June 2, 2021
To my cousins: Jackie, Sam and Paul We are thankful for the blessings that come into our lives through those with whom companionship we have been blessed . Your mom is at peace and is with Uncle Jack and her parents, her brothers and sisters once again... so sorry for your loss .
Cousin Pam Misuraca
June 2, 2021
