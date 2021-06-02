BUMBALO - Marie T.
(nee Schiavone)
Of Lancaster, NY. June 1, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Jack Bumbalo; loving mother of Jacqueline (Thomas) Neveldine, Samuel (Angela) and Paul (Marlene); dearest grandmother of Joette (Joseph) DiPerna, Christina (Colin Tedesco) Bumbalo, Emily Neveldine and Sam Bumbalo; great-grandmother of Isabel and Gianna DiPerna; sister of the late Louis and late Daniel Schiavone, late Grace Greco, and late Lucille Palmieri. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Mary of the Assumption RC Church, Friday morning at 10 AM. No prior visitation. Condolences may be shared online at www.wendelandloecherinc.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 2, 2021.