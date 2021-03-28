CONLEY - Marie W.
(nee Whitney)
Of Barker, formerly of Middleport, passed away Thursday morning, March 25, 2021, at Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital. Born on July 22, 1927 in Middleport, she was the daughter of John and Faye Owlett Whitney. Mrs. Conley was a graduate and Salutatorian of Royalton Hartland High School class of 1945. She graduated from Buffalo State College and taught in the Lyndonville Central school district for five years. After seventeen years at home caring for her children, she became a home economics agent for Cornell University Cooperative Extension. She was a member of Our Lady of the Lake Parish in Barker and a form member of St. Stephen's Church in Middleport. She was also an active member of the Clute Phillips Post #938 American Legion Auxiliary. For many years she was actively involved in the American Legion Auxiliary Girls State Program. Marie's favorite times were spent with her immediate and extended family at their home on the lake in Barker, watching the beautiful sunsets. Her husband of fifty five years, James F. Conley, predeceased her in 2007. She lost her eldest son Michael in 2012. She was also predeceased by her brothers: Dallas (Loraine) Whitney and Douglas (Mildred) Whitney, as well as brothers- and sisters-in-law: Thomas Conley, Hugh and Joan O'Neill, and Ruth Ann Tomtishen. She is survived by four sons: Timothy J. (Sherry) Conley, Patrick J. (Jackie) Conley, Thomas C. (Amy) Conley, all of Middleport and Daniel K. (Charlene) Conley of Gasport; daughter-in-law Sunne Conley; ten grandchildren: Tamara Stern, Stephen Conley, Catherine Conley, Erin Conley, Sarah Conley, Amanda Conley, Faye Conley, John Conley, Brendan Conley, and Evan Conley, eight great-grandchildren, a sister-in-law: N. Theresa Conley, nieces: Joanne Whitney and Janet Lyndaker as well as several other nieces and nephews. There will be no calling hours. Family and friends are invited to attend Marie's Mass of Christian Burial, WEDNESDAY, APRIL 7th in St. Stephen's Church-Middleport, beginning at 10 a.m. with interment to follow in St. Stephen's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a charity or organization of your choice
. Marie's arrangements have been entrusted to the Bates, Wallace & Heath Funeral Home of Middleport. To share a special memory of Marie, please visit: www.mitchellfamilyfuneralhomes.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 28, 2021.