Menu
Search
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Marie D. GUADAGNO
1985 - 2020
BORN
January 7, 1985
DIED
September 8, 2020
GUADAGNO - Marie D.
September 8, 2020. Loving daughter of Robin (late Ken) Reitschky and Robert (Johanna) Guadagno; devoted mother of Aidan V. and Gavin J. Guadagno and their father, Dana Bridenbaker; fiancée of Scott Pokojski; dear sister of Alesia (Keith) DiEnno and Kristen Guadagno; step-sister of Devon Chapman; aunt of Billy, Haley and Dylan Clough, Keith, Claudia and Anthony DiEnno, Xiola and Violet Chapman. Family will be present Thursday, 4-7 PM, at the PIETSZAK FUNERAL HOME, 2400 William St. (near Harlem). Face coverings and social distancing will be required at all times during Ms. Guadagno's services. Thank you for your understanding. Online condolences: www.Pietszak.com


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
10
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Pietszak Funeral Home - Cheektowaga
2400 William Street, Cheektowaga, NY 14206
Funeral services provided by:
Pietszak Funeral Home - Cheektowaga
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
3 Entries
Our deepest sympathies to the family of Marie. She was a beautiful and special young woman.She will always be loved and forever missed.
Phyllis LoFaso and family.
Friend
September 8, 2020
I will miss you more than you could ever imagine. I love you little sis.
Kristen Guadagno
Sister
September 8, 2020
A beautiful soul, and loving daughter, mother, sister and friend. The world is a lesser place without you. Rest little girl, take your peace and all our love with you. We will meet again.
NANCY HOLTZ
Family
September 8, 2020