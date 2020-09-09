GUADAGNO - Marie D.
September 8, 2020. Loving daughter of Robin (late Ken) Reitschky and Robert (Johanna) Guadagno; devoted mother of Aidan V. and Gavin J. Guadagno and their father, Dana Bridenbaker; fiancée of Scott Pokojski; dear sister of Alesia (Keith) DiEnno and Kristen Guadagno; step-sister of Devon Chapman; aunt of Billy, Haley and Dylan Clough, Keith, Claudia and Anthony DiEnno, Xiola and Violet Chapman. Family will be present Thursday, 4-7 PM, at the PIETSZAK FUNERAL HOME, 2400 William St. (near Harlem). Face coverings and social distancing will be required at all times during Ms. Guadagno's services. Thank you for your understanding. Online condolences: www.Pietszak.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 9, 2020.