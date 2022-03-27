Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Marie J. DEYOE
FUNERAL HOME
Erie County Cremation Service
873 Abbott Rd.
Buffalo, NY
DeYOE - Marie J.
(nee Williams)
Of Lackawanna, NY, formerly of Olean, NY, March 24, 2022. Beloved wife of the late Lloyd E. DeYoe; dearest mother of Denise M. (Joseph) Needham, David L. DeYoe and Diane L. DeYoe; grandmother of Curtis DeYoe; daughter of the late Adelbert and Pearl (Murry) Williams; sister of the late Adrian Williams and Violet (Robert) Foster. No prior visitation. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at the convenience of the family. Marie and Lloyd eloped in 1946 and the marriage lasted 66 years, until Lloyd's death in 2013. Marie truly enjoyed music, from her work with Silvertones Chorus Group, to the hours of enjoyment she received listening to Beverly Sills, Louis Armstrong, and Daniel O'Donnell, music played a role in her life. The song in her heart was often heard as she was humming or whistling a tune as she went about the tasks of the day. She enjoyed classic comedy with the Marx Brothers being her favorite. She was a history buff and enjoyed discussing politics and world issues. She was also an avid reader. Outside the time spent with family, the time spent with the people from Trinity United Methodist Church in Olean, are the times she cherished most. As a Sunday school teacher and a volunteer at the church, she not only taught Christ's teachings, but she also lived by them. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to FeedMore of WNY, or Trinity United Methodist Church in Olean, NY. Arrangements by: ERIE COUNTY CREMATION SERVICE, 824-6435. Please share your condolences at: www.eriecountycremationservice.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 27, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Erie County Cremation Service
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.