DeYOE - Marie J.
(nee Williams)
Of Lackawanna, NY, formerly of Olean, NY, March 24, 2022. Beloved wife of the late Lloyd E. DeYoe; dearest mother of Denise M. (Joseph) Needham, David L. DeYoe and Diane L. DeYoe; grandmother of Curtis DeYoe; daughter of the late Adelbert and Pearl (Murry) Williams; sister of the late Adrian Williams and Violet (Robert) Foster. No prior visitation. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at the convenience of the family. Marie and Lloyd eloped in 1946 and the marriage lasted 66 years, until Lloyd's death in 2013. Marie truly enjoyed music, from her work with Silvertones Chorus Group, to the hours of enjoyment she received listening to Beverly Sills, Louis Armstrong, and Daniel O'Donnell, music played a role in her life. The song in her heart was often heard as she was humming or whistling a tune as she went about the tasks of the day. She enjoyed classic comedy with the Marx Brothers being her favorite. She was a history buff and enjoyed discussing politics and world issues. She was also an avid reader. Outside the time spent with family, the time spent with the people from Trinity United Methodist Church in Olean, are the times she cherished most. As a Sunday school teacher and a volunteer at the church, she not only taught Christ's teachings, but she also lived by them. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to FeedMore of WNY, or Trinity United Methodist Church in Olean, NY. Arrangements by: ERIE COUNTY CREMATION SERVICE, 824-6435. Please share your condolences at: www.eriecountycremationservice.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 27, 2022.