DiNARDO - Marie A. "Honey" (nee Mielcarek)Age 89, of North Tonawanda, April 13, 2022, in Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital following a brief illness. Friends are invited to attend a Memorial Service on Saturday, April 23rd, at 10:00 A.M., from the Fretthold Funeral Home, Inc., 1241 Oliver St., at Ward Rd., in North Tonawanda. Condolences may be shared at FrettholdFuneralHome.com