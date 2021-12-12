DONAHUE - Marie T.
(nee Pallaci)
December 4, 2021, age 90. Born in Niagara Falls, NY, December 31, 1930 to the late Ross and Mary (nee Vaccarella) Pallaci. She graduated Niagara Falls High School, attended Buffalo State College and received her Masters in Education from Dowling College in Long Island, NY. Marie taught elementary school in the William Floyd School District in Long Island for 20 years. She is survived by her husband of 68 years, Donald P. Donahue; two daughters, Theresa and Mary (Dan Fuglewicz) Donahue; a grandson, Cody Kuhnle; she is predeceased by her brother Vincent (Rachel) Pallaci; also survived by nieces and nephews. Private entombment services were in Forest Lawn Cemetery, Buffalo, NY. If desired, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
or Roswell Park Cancer Institute. Arrangements by AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. (716) 836-6500. Condolences at: www.AMIGONE.com
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 12, 2021.