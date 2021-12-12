Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Marie T. DONAHUE
1930 - 2021
BORN
1930
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Niagara Falls High School
DONAHUE - Marie T.
(nee Pallaci)
December 4, 2021, age 90. Born in Niagara Falls, NY, December 31, 1930 to the late Ross and Mary (nee Vaccarella) Pallaci. She graduated Niagara Falls High School, attended Buffalo State College and received her Masters in Education from Dowling College in Long Island, NY. Marie taught elementary school in the William Floyd School District in Long Island for 20 years. She is survived by her husband of 68 years, Donald P. Donahue; two daughters, Theresa and Mary (Dan Fuglewicz) Donahue; a grandson, Cody Kuhnle; she is predeceased by her brother Vincent (Rachel) Pallaci; also survived by nieces and nephews. Private entombment services were in Forest Lawn Cemetery, Buffalo, NY. If desired, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or Roswell Park Cancer Institute. Arrangements by AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. (716) 836-6500. Condolences at: www.AMIGONE.com


Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 12, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.