Fischer - Marie E.
Entered into rest October 6, 2020; loving mother of James (Teresa) Sickau, and Florine Melnyk; cherished grandmother of Drew, Alex, Jayson, Aaron, Taylor, Courtney, Brendan, Siobhan, and Shannon; great-grandmother of eleven great-grandchildren; dear sister of late Florine (late Robert) Mogford, late William (late Joan), and late Arthur Fischer; also survived by many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Visitation at the BUSZKA FUNERAL HOME, INC. 2005 Clinton St (corner South Ogden) Monday from 6-8 PM. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Bernard's Church Tuesday at 9 am. (Please assemble at church). Interment St. Matthews Cemetery. Online condolences shared at www.buszkafuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 11, 2020.