Menu
Search
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Marie E. FISCHER
Fischer - Marie E.
Entered into rest October 6, 2020; loving mother of James (Teresa) Sickau, and Florine Melnyk; cherished grandmother of Drew, Alex, Jayson, Aaron, Taylor, Courtney, Brendan, Siobhan, and Shannon; great-grandmother of eleven great-grandchildren; dear sister of late Florine (late Robert) Mogford, late William (late Joan), and late Arthur Fischer; also survived by many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Visitation at the BUSZKA FUNERAL HOME, INC. 2005 Clinton St (corner South Ogden) Monday from 6-8 PM. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Bernard's Church Tuesday at 9 am. (Please assemble at church). Interment St. Matthews Cemetery. Online condolences shared at www.buszkafuneralhome.com


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Buszka Funeral Home Inc - Buffalo
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.