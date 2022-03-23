Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Marie A. FELONG
FUNERAL HOME
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
3060 Abbott Rd
Orchard Park, NY
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Mar, 24 2022
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
Send Flowers
FELONG - Marie A. (nee Feskun)
Of Buffalo, entered into rest March 20th, 2022. Beloved wife of Michael C. Felong; devoted mother of Melinda (Craig) Kingsbury, Michelle (Craig Igielinski), Michael (Janine), and Mitchell (Arielle Jones) Felong; cherished grandmother of Hayden, Zoey, Miley, and James; loving daughter of the late Richard and Diane Feskun; also survived by family and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., on Thursday from 4-8 where a Funeral Service will take place Friday morning at 9:30 o'clock. Interment St. Matthew's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Marie's honor to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Please share online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 23, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
24
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
3060 Abbott Rd, Orchard Park, NY
Mar
25
Funeral service
9:30a.m.
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
3060 Abbott Rd, Orchard Park, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.