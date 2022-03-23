FELONG - Marie A. (nee Feskun)
Of Buffalo, entered into rest March 20th, 2022. Beloved wife of Michael C. Felong; devoted mother of Melinda (Craig) Kingsbury, Michelle (Craig Igielinski), Michael (Janine), and Mitchell (Arielle Jones) Felong; cherished grandmother of Hayden, Zoey, Miley, and James; loving daughter of the late Richard and Diane Feskun; also survived by family and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., on Thursday from 4-8 where a Funeral Service will take place Friday morning at 9:30 o'clock. Interment St. Matthew's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Marie's honor to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
. Please share online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 23, 2022.