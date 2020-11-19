Menu
Search
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Marie G. WALTER
WALTER - Marie G.
(nee Hartman)
November 17, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Bernard G.; dear mother of Ronald (Linda), Ann Marie (Patrick) English, Kenneth, Donna (Ronald) Gangloff, Janice (Paul) Warner, Joseph (Barbara), Kathleen Bishop, Beth (Fred) Blackburn, Daniel (Nancy) and Lynn (John) Orcutt; loving grandmother of 30 grandchildren, 37 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild; predeceased by brothers and sisters; survived by nieces and nephews. Private services to be held at the convenience of the family. Donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association. Please share condolences at www.PACERFUNERALHOME.com


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Buffalo News from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.