WALTER - Marie G.
(nee Hartman)
November 17, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Bernard G.; dear mother of Ronald (Linda), Ann Marie (Patrick) English, Kenneth, Donna (Ronald) Gangloff, Janice (Paul) Warner, Joseph (Barbara), Kathleen Bishop, Beth (Fred) Blackburn, Daniel (Nancy) and Lynn (John) Orcutt; loving grandmother of 30 grandchildren, 37 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild; predeceased by brothers and sisters; survived by nieces and nephews. Private services to be held at the convenience of the family. Donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
Published by Buffalo News from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2020.