GRGAS - Marie A.

Of Lackawanna, NY, March 27, 2021. Beloved sister of Joseph, Frank, Anne (Ray) Hill, Elizabeth (Steve) Miletic, Johanna (Joe) Klink and Tony (Margaret); treasured aunt of Michael and Aimee Hill, Ante and Frano Miletic, Matthew and Bethany Klink, Nicholas, Brian, Mary and Jacob Grgas; also survived by five great-nieces and nephews; daughter of the late Joseph and Mary (Klemenich) Grgas. Visitation Monday 2-4 and 6-8 PM, at THE COLONIAL MEMORIAL CHAPELS, 3003 South Park Ave., Lackawanna, NY. Prayers, Tuesday at 9 AM (at the funeral home), with a Mass of Christan Burial from Our Lady of Bistrica Church at 9:30 AM. Marie was a professed member of the Secular Franciscan Order.







Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 29, 2021.