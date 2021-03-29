GRGAS - Marie A. Of Lackawanna, NY, March 27, 2021. Beloved sister of Joseph, Frank, Anne (Ray) Hill, Elizabeth (Steve) Miletic, Johanna (Joe) Klink and Tony (Margaret); treasured aunt of Michael and Aimee Hill, Ante and Frano Miletic, Matthew and Bethany Klink, Nicholas, Brian, Mary and Jacob Grgas; also survived by five great-nieces and nephews; daughter of the late Joseph and Mary (Klemenich) Grgas. Visitation Monday 2-4 and 6-8 PM, at THE COLONIAL MEMORIAL CHAPELS, 3003 South Park Ave., Lackawanna, NY. Prayers, Tuesday at 9 AM (at the funeral home), with a Mass of Christan Burial from Our Lady of Bistrica Church at 9:30 AM. Marie was a professed member of the Secular Franciscan Order.
I am so sorry for your loss. Marie was very special and always kind. May she Rest In Peace.
Anne Baker
March 29, 2021
The Klink family
March 29, 2021
Marie Grgas was a special person who dedicated her life to her family, friends, work and her religion. She was fun to be around and was an avid movie buff. We will miss her dearly down here but know that she is on her way to See the Lord.
Joe Klink
March 29, 2021
So sorry to hear about Marie. My prayers are with you all.