GUZDEK - Marie A. (nee Beyers)

Of Alden, January 8, 2022. Beloved wife of the late John Guzdek; devoted mother of Elaine (David) Gromek and the late Michael (Skip) Guzdek; loving grandmother of Laura, Jasen, David (Christina), Tracey, Nicholas, Chris (Nicole), several great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; dear sister of Michael (late Phyllis), Viola (Alan), Evelyn (Carl), Charles (Kathleen), William (Rochelle), late Shirley (late Joseph), late Melvin, late Sally (Salvatore) and late Janet (Larry); also survived by , nieces, nephews and Alden Home Bureau friends. Relatives and friends are invited to a Funeral Service in the Cichon-Borgosz Funeral Home, Inc., 4929 Broadway, Depew, Saturday, January 22, 2022 at 11 AM. Mrs. Guzdek was a member of the Alden Home Bureau.







Published by Buffalo News from Jan. 11 to Jan. 16, 2022.