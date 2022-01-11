GUZDEK - Marie A. (nee Beyers) Of Alden, January 8, 2022. Beloved wife of the late John Guzdek; devoted mother of Elaine (David) Gromek and the late Michael (Skip) Guzdek; loving grandmother of Laura, Jasen, David (Christina), Tracey, Nicholas, Chris (Nicole), several great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; dear sister of Michael (late Phyllis), Viola (Alan), Evelyn (Carl), Charles (Kathleen), William (Rochelle), late Shirley (late Joseph), late Melvin, late Sally (Salvatore) and late Janet (Larry); also survived by , nieces, nephews and Alden Home Bureau friends. Relatives and friends are invited to a Funeral Service in the Cichon-Borgosz Funeral Home, Inc., 4929 Broadway, Depew, Saturday, January 22, 2022 at 11 AM. Mrs. Guzdek was a member of the Alden Home Bureau.
Published by Buffalo News from Jan. 11 to Jan. 16, 2022.
My thoughts and prayers to your family during this difficult time. May your loved one forever rest in the arms of our God!
Ann Marie Goodlander
January 13, 2022
We are neighbors and volunteers with Alden´s Meals on Wheels and the Crittenden Fire department and are very sorry for your loss! We will miss her smiling face and our conversations while delivering her meals. Prayers to your family!
Ed and Kathy Osborne
Friend
January 12, 2022
So sorry to hear about your Mom. My best memories of her are making Barbie clothes for us and bringing home toys from the cereal boxes when she worked at General Mills. My sympathies to you and your family.