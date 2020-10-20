CLARK - Marie H.

(nee Keohane)

October 16, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Richard G. Clark; loving mother of Daniel R. (Sandi), Michael R., Andrew R. and the late Susan M. Clark; adoring grandmother of Andrew J., Jenna M., Lindsey S. Clark and Kaleb Morrison; daughter of the late Jeremiah and Mary Keohane; sister of Jerry (Ginny), William (Sylvia), late John (late Gretel), late Donald (Joan), late Kevin Keohane and late Helen (late Charles) Carlo. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. A special thank you to MaryEllen Glynn for your warm support. Marie was born and lived in the West Side of Buffalo, she attended the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary School and later graduated from Lafayette High School. She worked for Nazareth Nursing Home for 25 years and spent 23 years working with Dan and Sandi at their restaurant, Sandi's Family Restaurant. She was also an avid walker. Family will be present to receive friends Thursday, 2-4 and 7-9 PM at LESTER H. WEDEKINDT, INC., FUNERAL HOME, 3290 Delaware Ave., Kenmore. A funeral service will be held from the funeral home Friday 10 AM.







To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 20, 2020.