HEITMAN - Marie Ruth
(nee Arndt)
Age 91, formerly of Sardinia, NY, passed away on February 28, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Leland Heitman, Sr; mother of Michele (Lee) Duerr and the late Larry Raiber, Dana Raiber, Jeffrey Raiber, Candice Raiber and Leland Heitman, Jr; sister of the late Robert (Mildred) and Gustav (Jean) Arndt; also survived by her daughters-in-law: Marg and Sandy Raiber, ten grandchildren, several great-grandchildren, several great-great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her granddaughter, Brooke Perkins. There will be no calling hours. A private service will be held at the convenience of the family. Memorials may be made to the Evergreen Garden Fund, The Pines of Machias, P.O. Box 310, Machias, NY 14101. Online condolences may be offered at wsdavisfuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 7, 2021.