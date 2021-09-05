Menu
Marie E. "Bunny" HUSTED
FUNERAL HOME
Barron-Miller Funeral Home, Inc.
3025 William Street
Cheektowaga, NY
HUSTED - Marie E. "Bunny"
(nee Tylenda)
September 1, 2021. Beloved wife of Robert J. Husted; dear mother of Joseph G. (Mary Ellen) and the late David M. Husted; cherished grandmother of Matthew and Thomas; sister of Jane (the late Richard Mucci) Tylenda, Anne Tylenda and Victoria (Chor) Tylenda-Wong; aunt of Mark (Janamarie) Tylenda and the late Ricky Mucci; great-aunt of Ashley, Joshua and Abigail; "special sister" of Camille Ilecki. Family present at the BARRON-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3025 William St., near Union Rd., Cheektowaga, Monday, 3-7 PM. Mass of Christian Burial at Resurrection RC Church, corner of Union Rd. and Como Park Blvd., Tuesday at 9:30 AM. Please assemble at church.


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 5, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
6
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Barron-Miller Funeral Home, Inc.
3025 William Street, Cheektowaga, NY
Sep
7
Mass of Christian Burial
9:30a.m.
Resurrection RC Church
corner of Union Rd. and Como Park Blvd., NY
Funeral services provided by:
Barron-Miller Funeral Home, Inc.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My sister was a loving, giving, thoughtful human being. I am grateful that she was my sister and for the years we had together. She was the very core of our family.
Vicky
September 6, 2021
