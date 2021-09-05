HUSTED - Marie E. "Bunny"

(nee Tylenda)

September 1, 2021. Beloved wife of Robert J. Husted; dear mother of Joseph G. (Mary Ellen) and the late David M. Husted; cherished grandmother of Matthew and Thomas; sister of Jane (the late Richard Mucci) Tylenda, Anne Tylenda and Victoria (Chor) Tylenda-Wong; aunt of Mark (Janamarie) Tylenda and the late Ricky Mucci; great-aunt of Ashley, Joshua and Abigail; "special sister" of Camille Ilecki. Family present at the BARRON-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3025 William St., near Union Rd., Cheektowaga, Monday, 3-7 PM. Mass of Christian Burial at Resurrection RC Church, corner of Union Rd. and Como Park Blvd., Tuesday at 9:30 AM. Please assemble at church.







Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 5, 2021.