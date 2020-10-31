CARRIERO - Marie J.
(nee Nyderek)
October 25, 2020, age 90. Wife of the late Frank C.; dear mother of Karen (Jerry) Rydzynski, Frank R. (Mary Ellen), Anita (Kevin) Peterson, Walter "Wally" and Gina (Mark) Williams; grandmother of 16 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren; predeceased by brothers and sisters; also survived by nieces and nephews. Visitation Sunday, 5-8 PM at the PACER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2275 George Urban Blvd. (two blocks east of Dick Rd.). Mass of Christian Burial at Church of the Annunciation, 7580 Clinton St., Elma, Monday, 10 AM. Please assemble at church. Please make donations in Marie's memory to OLV Charities. Online condolences at www.PACERFUNERALHOME.com
Published by Buffalo News from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2020.