Menu
Search
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Marie J. CARRIERO
CARRIERO - Marie J.
(nee Nyderek)
October 25, 2020, age 90. Wife of the late Frank C.; dear mother of Karen (Jerry) Rydzynski, Frank R. (Mary Ellen), Anita (Kevin) Peterson, Walter "Wally" and Gina (Mark) Williams; grandmother of 16 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren; predeceased by brothers and sisters; also survived by nieces and nephews. Visitation Sunday, 5-8 PM at the PACER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2275 George Urban Blvd. (two blocks east of Dick Rd.). Mass of Christian Burial at Church of the Annunciation, 7580 Clinton St., Elma, Monday, 10 AM. Please assemble at church. Please make donations in Marie's memory to OLV Charities. Online condolences at www.PACERFUNERALHOME.com


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Buffalo News from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Pacer Funeral Home, Inc.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.