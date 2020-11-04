PHILLIPS - Marie J.

November 1, 2020. Beloved daughter of the late Eugene and Cora Phillips; dear sister of Arlene Fiegl and the late Mildred Drennan and Norman Phillips; cherished aunt of 22 nieces and nephews. The family will be present to receive friends Thursday, November 5th, from 6-8 PM, at BEACH-TUYN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5541 Main Street (at Cayuga Rd) Williamsville. Friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial Friday morning, November 6th, at 9:30 AM in SS Peter & Paul Church, Williamsville. Masks required.







Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 4, 2020.