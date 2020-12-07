Menu
Marie "Bibi" KASPRZAK
KASPRZAK - Marie "Bibi" (nee Ambrose)
December 5, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Henry Kasprzak; loving companion of the late Frank Gschwentner; dearest daughter of the late John Ambrose and Ida Santangelo; loving sister of Ralph (Nancy) Santangelo and the late Paul (Kay) Ambrose, Patrick (Marie) Ambrose, Tony (Irene) Ambrose and Josephine (Augie) Morcelle; also survived by several nieces and nephews. The family will be present to receive relatives and friends on Tuesday, December 8th, from 3-7 PM, at the DANIEL R. SMOLAREK FUNERAL HOME, 2047 Broadway, Village of Sloan. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, at 10 AM, in St. Vincent de Paul R.C. Church, 6441 Seneca St., Springbrook. Please assemble at church. Interment in St. Stanislaus Cemetery. Flowers gratefully declined. Pursuant to NYS guidelines, face coverings and social distancing is required at both funeral home and church. Occupancy restrictions may delay entry. Please share condolences at www.SmolarekCares.com


Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
8
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Smolarek Funeral Home
2047 Broadway Street, Buffalo, NY 14212-2151
Dec
9
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
St. Vincent de Paul R.C. Church
6441 Seneca St., Springbrook, New York
